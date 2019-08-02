World News
Mexico gas pipeline leak forces evacuation of about 2,000: media

(Reuters) - Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from a rural community north of Mexico City due to a gas leak, the Associated Press reported.

The leak was caused by an illegal tap drilled by fuel thieves, the report said. The state-run Pemex oil company said the flow of LP gas into the pipeline had been shut off.

A highway that runs just 150 yards (meters) away from the leak was closed to traffic, as was a train line nearby, according to the Associated Press.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas

