U.S. hedge fund group MFA names new chief

(Reuters) - Managed Funds Association (MFA), a hedge fund lobby group in the United States, on Wednesday named Bryan Corbett its new chief executive officer.

Corbett was most recently a partner and managing director at investment firm The Carlyle Group (CG.O), where he managed U.S. government and regulatory issues affecting the firm.

He replaces Richard Baker, who helmed the group since 2008. Baker's departure was announced in March last year, the MFA said prn.to/39R4d2j.

Washington-based MFA focuses on lobbying, education and communication for hedge funds.