MGM Resorts boss Jim Murren vacates position amid industry crisis over virus outbreak

(Reuters) - U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International’s (MGM.N) Chief Executive and Chairman Jim Murren is stepping down prior to the expiration of his contract in light of the crisis in the industry brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said on Sunday that Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle, has been named acting CEO and President, while Paul Salem, who currently is a board member, will be made its chair.

Murren has vacated the position as of Sunday, the statement added.