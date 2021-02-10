MGM Resorts posts quarterly loss on pandemic pain

FILE PHOTO: Women and their children walk past the MGM Grand Macau resort in Macau, China December 19, 2019, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - MGM Resorts International posted a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit on Wednesday, as COVID-19 travel restrictions dented business for the casino operator.

Shares in the company fell about 2% in extended trading.

Analysts have warned U.S. casinos could be pressured by resurging COVID-19 cases in the next few quarters, although mass vaccinations could provide a clear path to recovery by 2022.

MGM said it expects its sports betting unit, BetMGM, to be in 20 markets by the year-end, as companies move to capitalise on an expected boom in online sports betting in the U.S.

Last month, MGM ditched plans to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain after the British company rejected an $11 billion takeover approach.

Revenue from the company’s main casino business fell 40.9% to $963.8 million. Total revenue fell 53.1% to $1.49 billion.

Net loss attributable to the company was $447.6 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $2.01 billion, or $3.91 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company lost 90 cents per share, while total liquidity was $8.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020 at MGM.