January 26, 2018 / 6:22 AM / in an hour

Mitsubishi Aircraft says order canceled for its regional jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on Friday that Eastern Air Lines had canceled an order for 20 of its Mitsubishi Regional Jets (MRJs), the first cancellation it had received for the long-delayed commercial aircraft.

Kyodo News last month had cited chief executive of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, the parent company of Mitsubishi Aircraft, as saying the firm was likely to lose the order from Eastern Air Lines.

Eastern had also canceled options for another 20 jets, Mitsubishi Aircraft added.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chris Gallagher, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

