Mitsubishi Aircraft says order canceled for its regional jets

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on Friday that Eastern Air Lines had canceled an order for 20 of its Mitsubishi Regional Jets (MRJs), the first cancellation it had received for the long-delayed commercial aircraft.

Kyodo News last month had cited chief executive of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, the parent company of Mitsubishi Aircraft, as saying the firm was likely to lose the order from Eastern Air Lines.

Eastern had also canceled options for another 20 jets, Mitsubishi Aircraft added.