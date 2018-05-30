FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Michael Kors forecasts annual profit largely below estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N) forecast yearly earnings largely below Wall Street estimates, taking the shine off stronger-than-expected quarterly results and driving the handbag maker’s shares down 7 percent on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Michael Kors Holdings Limited retail store is shown in La Jolla, California, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The company known for its Mercer and Hamilton handbags expects earnings of between $4.65 and $4.75 per share in fiscal year 2019, pointing to a lower figure than analysts’ average expectation of $4.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kors, which bought luxury shoe maker Jimmy Choo last July, also said on Wednesday it would explore more acquisitions to boost its luxury offerings.

Net income attributable to Kors was $44.1 million or 29 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $26.8 million or 17 cents per share a year earlier.

    Revenue rose to $1.18 billion from $1.06 billion, exceeding analysts’ average estimate of $1.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Excluding one-time items, the company earned 63 cents per share, topping analysts’ estimates of 60 cents.

    Shares of New York-based Michael Kors slid 6.8 percent to $63.60 in premarket trading.

    Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

