July 12, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Michelin buying Camso for $1.45 billion, eyes synergies from deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) said it was buying Canadian firm Camso for $1.45 billion, and aimed to unlock up to $55 million in synergies from the takeover by 2021.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen on a Formula E racing car during a news conference in Rome, Italy May 17, 2016 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Camso, which had net sales of $1 billion, designs and manufactures off-the-road (OTR) material such as rubber tracks for farm equipment and snowmobiles, and Michelin said its acquisition would create a world leader in the OTR sector.

“Michelin will benefit from all of Camso’s skills in the off-the-road mobility markets and Camso from the full range of Michelin’s expertise in the specialty markets,” said Michelin chief executive Jean-Dominique Senard in a statement.

Michelin added it had also increased its estimate of synergies from its earlier acquisition of Fenner to 60 million pounds ($79 million) from 30 million.

Michelin shares were up 2.3 percent in late session trading.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
