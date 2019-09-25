Michelin to close Bamberg, Germany plant by early 2021

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Michelin (MICP.PA) is planning to close its Bamburg plant in Germany by early 2021, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company will record a provision of around 167 million euros ($183.42 million) in its 2019 accounts to fund the move, it said.
Michelin said it will implement a support program for each of the factory’s 858 employees. Negotiations with labor organizations will take place to define how these measures will be implemented, it added.
