Michelin Guide's chief inspector leaves to Dubai's Jumeirah

PARIS (Reuters) - The top inspector at Michelin’s restaurant guide will quit his job in September to take up a new role of chief culinary officer at Dubai-based luxury hotel group Jumeirah, the two companies said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Michelin Guide International Director Michael Ellis gives a speech during the presentation of the German edition of the Michelin Guide 2017 in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Michael Ellis, 59, who has dual French-American nationality, ran the prestigious guide’s team of inspectors for seven years and oversaw its expansion into 30 countries.

Michelin said it would appoint a successor soon.

Michelin’s stars are generally lauded by chefs, a crowning achievement for years of hard graft in the kitchen. Some, however, have criticized the demands and stress that can come with the starry backing of the gastronomic bible.

In January, Michelin allowed French chef Sebastian Bras to hand back his Le Suquet restaurant’s three stars after he said the coveted rating put him under too much pressure.

A spokeswoman with Michelin said Ellis’ departure was “absolutely not” related to a disagreement over strategy.