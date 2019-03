FILE PHOTO: The logo of Michelin Group is seen ahead of a news conference to present the company's 2018 annual results in Paris, France, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French tire maker Michelin said it had bought an 88 percent stake in Indonesian peer company PT Multistrada Arah Sarana for $480 million, strengthening its presence in a fast-growing Asian market.

Michelin has been on the takeover trail, and acquired Canadian rival Camso for $1.45 billion last year.