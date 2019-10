FILE PHOTO: The logo of Michelin Group is seen ahead of a news conference to present the company's 2018 annual results in Paris, France, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French tire maker Michelin (MICP.PA) said on Thursday it would close down a site in the town of La Roche-sur-Yon, which has 619 staff, as the auto industry grapples with tough market conditions.

The closure of the site at La Roche-sur-Yon comes after Michelin announced in September plans to close down a plant in Bamburg, Germany.