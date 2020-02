FILE PHOTO: The logo of Michelin Group is seen ahead of a news conference to present the company's 2018 annual results in Paris, France, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French tire maker Michelin (MICP.PA) fell on Tuesday after the company forecast a slightly lower operating income for 2020 and flagged uncertainty to its business from the coronavirus crisis in China.

Michelin shares were down 1.2% in early session trading, the worst-performing stock on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.