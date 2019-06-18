U.S.
June 18, 2019 / 12:36 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

At least two killed after woman crashes car into Michigan river with her children inside

Gabriella Borter

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman deliberately crashed her vehicle into Michigan’s Kalamazoo River with her two children inside, killing at least two people, local police said on Tuesday.

Kalamazoo police said they had launched a search for victims late on Monday after receiving a tip from two young females that a family member had driven her vehicle into the river.

“Within a few minutes of being in the water, officers located a submerged vehicle. A few minutes later, two victims were located,” the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police said they were continuing to search for a third victim. They have not released the identities of the dead or missing.

The crash comes a year after a family of eight perished in California, when a mother drove her car, with her partner and six children as passengers, off a cliff. That family’s death was ruled a murder-suicide and the remains of one of the children have never been found.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below