In decades-old case, hunt for missing teens leads to Michigan farm: media

(Reuters) - Police searched a former farm outside Detroit on Tuesday for the remains of four teenage girls missing for decades, believing they may have been killed by a now-68-year-old man serving a life sentence for killing another girl, local media reported.

Arthur Ream, 68, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters May 8, 2018. Michigan Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

Investigators were using a backhoe to dig in a wooded area where the man, Arthur Ream, 10 years ago led them to the body of a girl that he was found guilty of murdering, WJBK-TV and the Detroit News reported. The dig had begun on Monday.

Police believe the bodies of the girls aged 12 to 17, who went missing in the late 1970s and early 80s, could be hidden on the property, and if their remains are located, Ream could be charged with their disappearances, local media said.

“It’s bittersweet, but by finding those remains we might bring closure to these families,” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told Fox News.

Warren police did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment on Tuesday.

Ream is already serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said on Tuesday.