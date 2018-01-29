Detroit police officer dies four days after shooting

(Reuters) - A Detroit, Michigan, police officer died on Sunday after being shot in the head and chest during a domestic violence call last week, police said.

Officer Glenn Doss Jr., 25, did not have time to get out of his patrol car before he was shot on Wednesday answering a call about a man armed with a gun and possibly assaulting two women, The Detroit News reported.

He died on Sunday after four days listed in critical condition at the Detroit Receiving Hospital, said Detroit Police Chief James Craig in a broadcast news conference.

“He fought a good fight,” Craig told reporters. “He is truly what we call one of Detroit’s finest. He is what we call an American hero.”

His father, Glenn Doss, Sr., also a Detroit police officer, said at the conference: “I want to thank God for the 25 years that have allowed me the honor and pleasure to raise such a great young man.”

Decharlos O. Brooks, 43, was arrested at the scene after police threw tear gas into the home where he was barricaded, media reports said.

Brooks was charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder, media reported. No additional charge information was immediately available from the Andrew C. Baird Detention Facility where he was being held without bond.