February 4, 2020 / 7:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Micro Focus chairman Loosemore steps down after 'challenging' year

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British IT company Micro Focus Intl (MCRO.L) said its executive chairman Kevin Loosemore would stand down this month after a “challenging year” in which its revenue and core earnings fell short of expectations.

Loosemore, who built Micro Focus into a global company with revenue of over $3 billion in 15 years, will stand down on Feb. 14, when IT industry executive Greg Lock will take up the role of non-executive chairman, the company said.

Micro Focus’s revenue for the year to Oct. 31 fell 7.3% to $3.35 billion and its adjusted core earnings declined 2.6% to $1.36 billion, it said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below