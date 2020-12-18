Novozymes to buy U.S. probiotics maker Microbiome Labs

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novozymes will acquire U.S. based Microbiome Labs in a $125 million deal, it said on Friday, its second takeover this year of a company specialising in probiotics and gut health.

“Over the span of just a few years, the team at Microbiome Labs has built a solid market position and become a key opinion leader on the microbiome in the consumer health industry,” Chief Executive Ester Baiget said in a statement.

The deal, financed through cash and bank facilities, is expected to close in the first half of January next year, and is not subject to antitrust filings.