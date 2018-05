(Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP.O), which is in the process of buying peer Microsemi Corp (MSCC.O), reported a 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand for analog chips from carmakers and industrials.

Net income rose to $146.7 million, or 58 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $136.9 million, 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1 billion from $902.7 million.