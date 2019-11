FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

(Reuters) - American memory chipmaker Micron’s relationship with China’s tech giant Huawei [HWT.UL] ‘continues to be very good’, its chief executive, Sanjay Mehrotra, said on Thursday.

He was speaking to broadcaster CNN on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing.