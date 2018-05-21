Micron to buy back up to $10 billion of shares

(Reuters) - Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said on Monday it would buy back up to $10 billion of its shares, in conjunction with its newly announced plans to return at least 50 percent of free cash flow to stockholders from fiscal 2019.

The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The buyback represents about 16 percent of Micron’s market capitalization of $62 billion.

Separately, the company announced a deal with Intel Corp to produce and ship the world’s highest-density 3D NAND flash memory chip.

Shares of Micron were up 3.3 percent at $57.33 in extended trading.