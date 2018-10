(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) said on Thursday it would buy Intel Corp’s (INTC.O) non-controlling interest in their IM Flash Technologies joint venture for about $1.5 billion in cash.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Intel and Micron initially contributed about $1.2 billion each to set up IM Flash Technologies in 2006.