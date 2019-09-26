Micron gives bleak profit outlook, citing trade uncertainty

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) forecast first-quarter profit below Wall Street targets, saying it was “mindful” of economic and trade uncertainty even though there were signs of an uptick in memory chip demand, sending its shares down nearly 6%.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The prolonged U.S.-China trade war has impacted chipmakers already reeling under a saturated smartphone market, especially after the Trump administration blocked access to Huawei HWT.UL, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker and Micron’s single largest customer.

While Micron has resumed some chip shipments to Huawei, the company said its sales to the Chinese smartphone maker could worsen in the coming quarters if the restrictions continue and if it fails to get licenses.

“We have applied for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce that would allow us to ship additional products, but there have been no decisions on those licenses to date,” the company said on Thursday.

Micron said it expects adjusted profit in the range of 35 cents to 49 cents per share in the first quarter, below the analysts’ average estimate of 48 cents.

The disappointing forecast came despite a rise in demand from China-based customers in recent months, which Micron said could be due to some of them building higher levels of inventory in the face of increased trade tensions.

The chipmaker’s tepid forecast weighed on other semiconductor stocks. Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O), Intel (INTC.O), Xilinx (XLNX.O), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) were down 0.3% to 1.3% in extended trading.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $561 million, or 49 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 29, from $4.33 billion, or $3.56 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 42.3% to $4.87 billion, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $4.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents per share, above analysts’ expectations of 49 cents.

Shares of the company, which have gained 53% this year, fell to $45.80 in extended trading.