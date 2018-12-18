Micron sales miss target as chip glut hurts prices

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) on Tuesday gave a quarterly sales and profit forecast well below Wall Street’s estimates, citing a market glut of memory chips as consumer and business demand for phones and computers is weakening.

Memory chip parts of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology are pictured at their fair booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Micron said it expected industry output, including from Korean rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS), to outstrip demand from the makers of phones, PCs and servers, pushing down Micron chip prices. Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra told investors on a conference call that Micron was taking “decisive actions in terms of reducing our production output” to hold the line on prices.

“Our intention here is to align our supply output with the industry demand trends,” Mehrotra said.

But the glut will hammer Micron in the short term, with the company estimating revenue of $5.7 billion to $6.3 billion for its fiscal second quarter and gross margins of 50 to 53 percent, compared to analysts’ estimates of $7.3 billion and 55 percent according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the Boise, Idaho-based company fell as much as 8.5 percent in extended trading after the forecast, before paring losses to 3 percent.

“The worse may not be over yet if the end-market demand weakens further,” said analyst Kinngai Chan of Summit Insights Group.

Micron is responding to the oversupply of DRAM and NAND memory chips by investing more in its next generation of chips. Major suppliers to smartphone makers such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) have lowered their sales forecasts, citing weak demand from device makers.

Data centers, which have been a boon for Micron as cloud computing providers like Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) Amazon Web Services have become massive businesses, were a weak spot in Micron’s earnings. On the post-earnings call, Mehrotra cited “inventory adjustments” at data centers for the pressure on revenue.

Several chipmakers have cited strong demand in the months before U.S. tariffs were imposed on some Chinese goods, leaving analysts wondering if data center owners had tried to get in orders ahead of the levies.

“We expect this headwind will persist for a couple of quarters. We are seeing some cloud customers go through a digestion period following very strong growth over the last two years,” Mehrotra said.

Stifel analyst Kevin Cassidy said Micron was making the right move by slashing output instead of cutting prices to gain market share as it had in the past.

“We see today’s announcements as prioritizing profitability over market share gains,” he said.

Micron’s gross margin was 59 percent for the fiscal first quarter, and executives said U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods cut its gross margins by about half a percentage point, at the lower end of the negative impact it told investors in September.

“We expect to be able to mitigate approximately 90 percent of the impact from tariffs starting in January 2019,” Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said on the investor call. “We believe that Micron would not be directly impacted by any expansion of trade tariffs to additional product categories.”

Net sales rose 16 percent to $7.91 billion, short of analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion.

Net income attributable to the chipmaker rose to $3.29 billion, or $2.81 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 29, from $2.68 billion, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Micron earned $2.97 per share, narrowly beating the analyst average estimate of $2.96, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.