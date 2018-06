(Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) reported a 40 percent jump in quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its memory chips used in computers and smartphones.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Net income attributable to the chipmaker rose to $3.82 billion, or $3.10 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $1.65 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $7.80 billion from $5.57 billion.