Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid

(Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc said on Monday it cannot confirm media reports that the Chinese government has approved its $8.35 billion bid to buy Microsemi Corp.

“We cannot confirm today’s report in the press that China’s MOFCOM has cleared the transaction,” the company told Reuters in an email.

Microchip said it believes the deal review process is running smoothly, and it remained optimistic that it will shortly get clearance from China’s Ministry of Commerce.