FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 1, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Microchip Technology to buy Microsemi for about $8.35 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Microchip Technology said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Microsemi Corp, the largest U.S. commercial supplier of military and aerospace semiconductor equipment, for about $8.35 billion.

Microchip’s offer of $68.78 per share in cash for Microsemi represents an about 7 percent premium to its closing price on Thursday.

Reuters, citing a source, reported earlier this week that Microchip was in talks to buy Aliso Viejo, California-based Microsemi.

Microchip said on Thursday the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, would immediately add to its adjusted earnings per share.

The Arizona-based chipmaker expects an estimated $300 million in savings in the third year after the deal close.

J.P. Morgan, which is providing $5.6 billion in committed financing for the deal, was Microchip’s financial adviser, and Qatalyst Partners advised Microsemi.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.