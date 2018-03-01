Microchip Technology to buy Microsemi for about $8.35 billion

(Reuters) - Microchip Technology said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Microsemi Corp, the largest U.S. commercial supplier of military and aerospace semiconductor equipment, for about $8.35 billion.

Microchip’s offer of $68.78 per share in cash for Microsemi represents an about 7 percent premium to its closing price on Thursday.

Reuters, citing a source, reported earlier this week that Microchip was in talks to buy Aliso Viejo, California-based Microsemi.

Microchip said on Thursday the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, would immediately add to its adjusted earnings per share.

The Arizona-based chipmaker expects an estimated $300 million in savings in the third year after the deal close.

J.P. Morgan, which is providing $5.6 billion in committed financing for the deal, was Microchip’s financial adviser, and Qatalyst Partners advised Microsemi.