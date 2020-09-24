Microsoft supports commission calling for re-establishment of US cyber czar

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it supports the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, which recommends the re-establishment of a cybersecurity czar.

The commission has called for the establishment of a single individual responsible for leading national cybersecurity strategy and coordinating federal government efforts.

“In current practice, the lack of U.S. leadership in key dialogues at the United Nations and multi-stakeholder convenings such as the Paris Call for Trust and Security has inhibited progress,” the company said in a blog post.