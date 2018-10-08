Microsoft testing new game-streaming service

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is testing a new game streaming service called Project xCloud that is designed to work across PCs, consoles and mobile devices, the company said on Monday.

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Public trials for Project xCloud would begin in 2019, Microsoft said.

“We are testing Project xCloud today. The test runs on devices (mobile phones, tablets) paired with an Xbox Wireless Controller through Bluetooth, and it is also playable using touch input,” Kareem Choudhry, corporate vice president, gaming cloud, said in a blog post.

The service will compete with Google’s “Project Stream”, a game streaming service that is being tested by the Alphabet Inc unit in partnership with game publisher Ubisoft.

Microsoft’s xCloud will also face competition from other popular streaming services including Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Sony’s PlayStation Now among others.