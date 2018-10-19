EU Commission approves Microsoft's acquisition of Github

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Friday the acquisition of software development tool maker GitHub by software giant Microsoft without conditions saying the purchase would not damage competition in the sector.

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft store is pictured in New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

“The Commission found that the combination of Microsoft and GitHub’s activities on these markets would raise no competition concerns because the merged entity would continue to face significant competition from other players on both markets,” it said in a statement.