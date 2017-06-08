FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Microsoft agrees to buy U.S.-Israeli cyber firm Hexadite
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
June 8, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 2 months ago

Microsoft agrees to buy U.S.-Israeli cyber firm Hexadite

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign marks the Microsoft office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 25, 2017.Brian Snyder

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Hexadite, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology to automate responses to cyber attacks.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In May, Israeli financial news website Calcalist said Microsoft would pay $100 million for Hexadite, which is headquartered in Boston with its research and development center in Israel.

Hexadite says its technology increases productivity and reduces costs for businesses.

Terry Myerson, executive vice president of Windows and Devices Group at Microsoft, said Hexadite will enable the company to add new tools and services to Microsoft’s enterprise security offerings.

Investors in Hexadite include Hewlett Packard Ventures, and venture capital firms TenEleven and YL Ventures.

Microsoft said in January it plans to continue to invest more than $1 billion annually on cyber security research and development in the coming years. Israel has already benefited from that investment.

Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.