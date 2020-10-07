Microsoft says investigating accessibility issues with 365 services

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an issue affecting users’ access to its 365 services, including Teams and Outlook.

"Users may see impact to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Outlook.com," the company said in a tweet twitter.com/MSFT365Status.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 19,000 users were facing issues with Office 365 and over 18,000 incidents were reported involving Outlook.