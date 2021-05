FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

(Reuters) - U.S. Pentagon officials are mulling to end the JEDI cloud-computing project, which has been caught up in litigation from Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (on.wsj.com/3uzqqeZ)