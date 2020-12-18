Microsoft working on in-house chips for its servers, PCs

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is working on in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing services and Surface line of personal computers, the software maker said on Friday.

“Because silicon is a foundational building block for technology, we’re continuing to invest in our own capabilities in areas like design, manufacturing and tools,” Microsoft said in a statement.