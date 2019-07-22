Microsoft settles U.S. charges it violated anti-bribery law, accepts criminal fine: SEC

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp agreed to pay more than $25 million, including an $8.75 million criminal fine imposed on its Microsoft Hungary unit, to settle U.S. charges it violated a federal anti-bribery law, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

The SEC said the criminal fine was part of a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to books and records violations of the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It said Microsoft will also pay nearly $16.6 million to settle related SEC civil charges, without admitting wrongdoing.