Microsoft says Skype users surge amid coronavirus outbreak

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Monday its video calling platform Skype saw a 70% jump in usage in March from a month earlier, as more people shift to working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The platform is being used by 40 million people, the company said in a blog post, adding that Skype-to-Skype calling minutes jumped 220% from a month earlier.
(This story corrects first paragraph to clarify usage jumped 70% in March, not the last week of March specifically)
Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni