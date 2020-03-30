Microsoft says Skype users surge amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Monday its video calling platform Skype saw a 70% jump in usage in March from a month earlier, as more people shift to working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform is being used by 40 million people, the company said in a blog post, adding that Skype-to-Skype calling minutes jumped 220% from a month earlier.

(This story corrects first paragraph to clarify usage jumped 70% in March, not the last week of March specifically)