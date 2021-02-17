Microsoft's Teams app hit by possible networking glitch

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday a potential networking issue might be affecting its workplace messaging app, Teams, after hundreds of users reported technical difficulties, mainly related to delays in receiving messages.

Microsoft said the delayed messaging issue was affecting users in the Americas and its Teams live events feature might also be impacted.

“We’re working to confirm our findings while simultaneously exploring the optimal solution to remediate impact,” Microsoft said.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Collaboration apps such as Teams, Slack and Zoom have played a critical role in driving remote work and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams had about 115 million users as of October last year.