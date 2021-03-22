Microsoft to allow more employees at its headquarters from March 29

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is pictured on a store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would start allowing more employees to work from its headquarters in Redmond, Washington and nearby campuses from March 29.

Employees working at Redmond sites or nearby campuses have the choice to return to those facilities, continue working remotely or shift to a hybrid model, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/3tDXIJ4)

Many companies, including Twitter Inc and Salesforce.com Inc, have started opting for hybrid or permanent remote-working models after the COVID-19 pandemic forced firms to adopt to working from home.

Microsoft said in October it would allow most of its more than 160,000 employees to clock in up to half their weekly working hours remotely, providing greater flexibility even after offices start reopening. (reut.rs/3cYN0pQ)