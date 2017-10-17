FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Up to 11 killed in Iraqi-Kurdish clash: U.S. military
October 17, 2017 / 4:19 PM / in 5 days

Up to 11 killed in Iraqi-Kurdish clash: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military said on Tuesday it had received mixed accounts of the death toll in a clash on Monday between Iraqi and Kurdish forces, with between three and 11 fighters killed.

Colonel Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State, acknowledged limitations on the ability of the United States to gather on-the-ground information about the confrontation between the two U.S. allies.

He also said he had no information about Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps units in and around the Iraqi city of Kirkuk despite reports from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

