Up to 11 killed in Iraqi-Kurdish clash: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military said on Tuesday it had received mixed accounts of the death toll in a clash on Monday between Iraqi and Kurdish forces, with between three and 11 fighters killed.

Colonel Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State, acknowledged limitations on the ability of the United States to gather on-the-ground information about the confrontation between the two U.S. allies.

He also said he had no information about Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps units in and around the Iraqi city of Kirkuk despite reports from Iraqi Kurdistan.