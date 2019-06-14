Britain blames Iran for attacks on tankers in Gulf of Oman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain blamed Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Friday for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, saying no other state or non-state actor could have been responsible.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt condemned the attacks, said they had violated international norms, and called on Iran to stop all forms of destabilizing activity.

“These latest attacks build on a pattern of destabilizing Iranian behavior and pose a serious danger to the region,” he said in a statement.