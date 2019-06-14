China calls for restraint after oil tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that all sides should exercise restraint following attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Nobody wanted to see war in the Gulf and China hoped all sides could resolve differences through dialogue, a spokesman for the ministry said.

The United States blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday that drove up oil prices and raised concerns about a new U.S.-Iranian confrontation, though Tehran has denied the allegation.

Iran denied any involvement.