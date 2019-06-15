Arabiya TV tweet on UAE minister's Iran comments disappears

DUBAI (Reuters) - A tweet from Arabiya TV quoting the UAE’s foreign minister talking about Iran on Saturday later disappeared from Twitter.

Arabiya TV did not immediately comment on the reason.

The original tweet quoted Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan saying Iran’s fingerprints were clear attacks on oil tankers that took place on May 12.

A statement by the UAE’s state news agency later quoted the foreign minister as saying a state actor was involved but there was insufficient evidence to point to any particular country.