EU calls for maximum restraint as U.S. blames Iran for tanker attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called on Friday for maximum restraint amid mounting tensions over U.S. accusations against Iran over attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“We are gathering more information and we are assessing the situation,” a spokeswoman for the EU’s foreign service told reporters. “We have said repeatedly that the region doesn’t need further escalation, it doesn’t need destabilization, it doesn’t need further tension and therefore we call for maximum restraint and to avoid provocations.”

Iran on Friday denied responsibility for the attacks.