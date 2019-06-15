Saudi urges swift response to secure Gulf energy supplies: ministry

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, is seen after the OPEC 14th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Saturday there must be a quick response to the threat to energy supplies, market stability and consumer confidence, the energy ministry tweeted, two days after attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“There must be a rapid and decisive response to the threat of energy supply, market stability and consumer confidence, which are posed by recent terrorist acts in both the Arabian Sea and the Arabian Gulf, against the major global energy supply chains,” Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih was quoted as saying.