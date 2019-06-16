U.S. does not want war with Iran, continues diplomacy: Pompeo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during a joint news conference in The Hague, Netherlands June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - While it is “unmistakable” that Iran was responsible for the attacks on two tankers last week, the United States does not want to go to war with Tehran, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday”, Pompeo said, “President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war. We don’t want war.” But he added that Washington will guarantee free navigation through vital shipping areas. “The United States is going make sure that we take all the actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise that achieve that outcome.”