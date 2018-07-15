Iran flights to Iraq's Najaf redirected to Baghdad: Iranian state TV

(Reuters) - Flights from Iran to the Iraqi city of Najaf will be diverted to Baghdad, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

Hundreds of Iraqis stormed the airport and halted air traffic in the Shi’ite holy city of Najaf on Friday, extending several days of protests.

“Due to problems at Najaf airport ... Iranian planes will take their passengers to Baghdad airport,” Reza Jafarzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, was cited as saying.

He did not say how many flights were affected.