U.S. says 'deeply concerned' about events in Syria's Afrin city

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “deeply concerned” about events in the predominantly Kurdish city of Afrin in northwest Syria, where most of the population appear to have fled amid a threatened attack by Turkey, the State Department said on Monday.

Kurdish civilians sit at the back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

“The United States calls on all relevant actors operating in the northwest, including Turkey, Russia, and the Syrian regime, to provide access for international humanitarian organizations,” the department said in a statement.

The State Department said United States “does not operate” in the Afrin area and was “deeply concerned over reports from Afrin city in the last 48 hours.”