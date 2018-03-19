FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 19, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. says 'deeply concerned' about events in Syria's Afrin city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “deeply concerned” about events in the predominantly Kurdish city of Afrin in northwest Syria, where most of the population appear to have fled amid a threatened attack by Turkey, the State Department said on Monday.

Kurdish civilians sit at the back of a truck in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

“The United States calls on all relevant actors operating in the northwest, including Turkey, Russia, and the Syrian regime, to provide access for international humanitarian organizations,” the department said in a statement.

The State Department said United States “does not operate” in the Afrin area and was “deeply concerned over reports from Afrin city in the last 48 hours.”

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.