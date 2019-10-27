France says Baghdadi's death is not end of Islamic State

FILE PHOTO: French Defence Minister Florence Parly attends a ceremony for the delivery of the first Rafale fighter to the Indian Air Force at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Defense Minister Florence Parly congratulated the United States for the operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi but warned that this did not mean the end of the organization.

“Baghdadi: early retirement for a terrorist, but not for his organization,” Parly said on her Twitter feed. “We continue the fight against Islamic State, with our partners, and will adapt to new regional circumstances.”