World News
April 30, 2019 / 5:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France says Islamic State Baghdadi video should be treated with caution

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Intelligence services are checking the authenticity of a video which Islamic State said showed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but if real it would reinforce that fact that the group is still active, France’s defense minister said on Tuesday.

“The video of al-Baghdadi - the Caliph without a caliphate - is to be considered with caution at this stage. French services are analyzing it,” Florence Parly said on Twitter.

“If this video is authentic, it confirms what we have repeated: Daesh (Islamic State) has no territory, but Daesh has not disappeared.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below