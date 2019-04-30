France says Islamic State Baghdadi video should be treated with caution

PARIS (Reuters) - Intelligence services are checking the authenticity of a video which Islamic State said showed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but if real it would reinforce that fact that the group is still active, France’s defense minister said on Tuesday.

“The video of al-Baghdadi - the Caliph without a caliphate - is to be considered with caution at this stage. French services are analyzing it,” Florence Parly said on Twitter.

“If this video is authentic, it confirms what we have repeated: Daesh (Islamic State) has no territory, but Daesh has not disappeared.”