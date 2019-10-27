Politics
October 27, 2019 / 12:16 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Syria's SDF worked on five-month joint operation to eliminate Baghdadi: commander

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been working for five months as part of a joint operation to eliminate Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, its commander said on Sunday.

“There has been intelligence work on the ground and precise tracking to eliminate the terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi through a joint operation,” SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi said in a tweet. “We thank everyone who contributed in this great work,” he added tagging U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo and Ellen Francis in Beirut; Editing by Alison Williams

